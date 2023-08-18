Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Shares of PTGX stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.29. The company had a trading volume of 290,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,163. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.90. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 112,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $989,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

