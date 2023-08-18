Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Holdings Raised by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 84.0% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 47,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 21,810 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 12.4% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in Prudential Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 13,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.55.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.90. 587,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.20. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.