Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.55.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.69. 1,218,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.33 and its 200 day moving average is $89.20. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

