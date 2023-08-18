Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PUK. UBS Group cut their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,590 ($20.17) to GBX 1,440 ($18.27) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,850 ($23.47) to GBX 1,700 ($21.57) in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,542 ($19.56) to GBX 1,510 ($19.16) in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,700 ($21.57) to GBX 1,575 ($19.98) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.52) to GBX 1,550 ($19.66) in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,499.17.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PUK
Prudential Trading Down 2.7 %
Institutional Trading of Prudential
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential by 17.9% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 109,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 106.8% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
About Prudential
Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the following geographical segments: CPL, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Growth Markets and Other, and Eastspring. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Prudential
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.