PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PTCT. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.80.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PTCT

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $39.61. 394,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,408. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.38. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $59.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 526.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 22,210 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 110,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 131.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.