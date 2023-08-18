Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Up 3.4 %

PLSE traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 74,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,486. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48. Pulse Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $9.69.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pulse Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter worth $147,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 25.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 99.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 107,258.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.