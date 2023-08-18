Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Issued By Zacks Research

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $32.53 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $27.91 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.03.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $866.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 82.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 61.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 9,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 4.5% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

