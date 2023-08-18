Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Equitrans Midstream Co. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Equitrans Midstream in a research report issued on Thursday, August 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equitrans Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Equitrans Midstream’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.69.
Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.
Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.60% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.19%.
Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.
