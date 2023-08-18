Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

CHK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $86.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.67. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.52 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.75% and a return on equity of 18.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.87 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 5.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

