Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Humana Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Humana in a report released on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $7.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.69. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $28.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Humana’s Q1 2024 earnings at $10.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $31.69 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $11.26 EPS.

HUM has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. SVB Securities decreased their price target on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $637.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.95.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $488.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $460.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.57. Humana has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The company has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.67 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Humana by 102,197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,920,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228,377 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $690,516,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 723.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,404,000 after buying an additional 1,263,821 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,332,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Humana by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,904,491,000 after buying an additional 831,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.21%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

