Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for The Home Depot, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Home Depot in a report released on Tuesday, August 15th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.90. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.09 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.45 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus dropped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.18.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $327.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.67. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

