Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) SVP Sells $429,300.16 in Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,208 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $429,300.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,648.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Qorvo Trading Up 1.1 %

Qorvo stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.25. 1,244,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,965. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -571.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.94. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $114.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 91,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,613,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,719,000 after buying an additional 4,608,477 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $115,536,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,911.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,271,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $101,478,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 142.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,119,000 after purchasing an additional 746,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $102.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Summit Insights upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

