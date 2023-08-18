Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys 1,200 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $69.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.58 and a 200-day moving average of $63.67. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.04%.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $491,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,399 shares of company stock worth $1,158,205. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.



