Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 14,500 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CG. Barclays PLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 577,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after purchasing an additional 353,959 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 392,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 31,608 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 25.5% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 9,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 11,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $386,346.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,182,891 shares in the company, valued at $38,278,352.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 25,828 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $835,794.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,221,416 shares in the company, valued at $39,525,021.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 11,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $386,346.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,182,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,278,352.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,882. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CG. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.47. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $38.32. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.68.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.89%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

