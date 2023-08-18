Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 170.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in NiSource by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE NI opened at $26.20 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average is $27.53.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.44%.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In related news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $372,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,085.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NiSource news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $372,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,085.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $130,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NI

About NiSource

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.