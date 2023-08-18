Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases 13,600 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 144.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 240,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.1% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 10.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 760,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 15.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:FLO opened at $24.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.39. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowers Foods

In other Flowers Foods news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $348,094.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,892.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Stories

