Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $667,000 Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTDR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,966,000 after buying an additional 769,130 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after buying an additional 685,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after buying an additional 567,557 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,256,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,570,000 after buying an additional 546,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,948.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,819,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Price Performance

NYSE:MTDR opened at $60.35 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $73.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 3.54.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.12). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

