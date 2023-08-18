Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qualigen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.67% and a negative return on equity of 230.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million.

Qualigen Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %

QLGN opened at $1.03 on Friday. Qualigen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 114,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Qualigen Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a patent-protected rapid, onsite immunoassay testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, an oligonucleotide-based drug candidate to treat various nucleolin-expressing cancers, including liquid and solid tumors; QN-165, a drug candidate for the potential broad-spectrum treatment of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and selective target antigen removal system, a therapeutic device to remove circulating tumor cells, viruses, inflammation factors, and immune checkpoints.

Further Reading

