Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qualys from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.19.

Qualys Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $142.73 on Thursday. Qualys has a 52-week low of $101.10 and a 52-week high of $162.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $192,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,534.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $192,168.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,534.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $758,454.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,254,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,444 shares of company stock worth $6,978,167. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $612,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,450,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,980,000 after buying an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Qualys by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,442,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,955,000 after buying an additional 132,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Qualys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,386,000 after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Qualys by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,087,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,282 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

