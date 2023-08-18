Qudian (NYSE:QD) Trading Up 4.2%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 260,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 760,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Qudian Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $517.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56.

Get Qudian alerts:

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 54.05% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qudian

About Qudian

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qudian by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 261,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 93,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Qudian by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 133,048 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qudian by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,863,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 673,532 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Qudian by 570.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,477,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,316 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Qudian by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 21,145 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.