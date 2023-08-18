Qudian (NYSE:QD) Trading Up 4.2%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 260,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 760,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.
The stock has a market capitalization of $517.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56.
Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 54.05% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter.
Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.
