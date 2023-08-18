Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.77

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 5800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

The company has a market cap of C$21.51 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.00 million. Questor Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.0208733 EPS for the current year.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

