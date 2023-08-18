QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QuickLogic Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ QUIK traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $7.96. 43,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,750. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63. The company has a market cap of $108.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.68. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 41.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuickLogic

Institutional Trading of QuickLogic

In other news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 12,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $106,706.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,908.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 7,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $66,576.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 116,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,356.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 12,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $106,706.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,908.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUIK. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the second quarter worth $55,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the second quarter worth $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the second quarter worth $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

