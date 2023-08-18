QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of QDEL stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.55. 394,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,659. QuidelOrtho has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.02 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.61 and its 200 day moving average is $86.43.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $665.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.11 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 554.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About QuidelOrtho

(Get Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.