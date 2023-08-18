QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Trading Up 5%

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $10.28. Approximately 63,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 453,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QNST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research downgraded QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded QuinStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.88). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $130.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at QuinStreet

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $630,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 256,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,314,524.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in QuinStreet by 9.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in QuinStreet by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in QuinStreet by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in QuinStreet by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in QuinStreet by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Articles

