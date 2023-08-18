Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $6.74

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.74, but opened at $6.55. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 5,572 shares changing hands.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.