Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Radiant Logistics Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $313.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89. Radiant Logistics has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $8.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radiant Logistics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 370,333.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

