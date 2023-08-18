Raymond James Cuts Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $47.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tapestry from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

Shares of TPR opened at $34.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company's revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Tapestry by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,564 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,622 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 34,804 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

