Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RYN. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rayonier from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 51job reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.50.

NYSE RYN traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $30.18. The company had a trading volume of 206,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.96. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $37.96.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 207.27%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 246.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

