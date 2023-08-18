RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) CEO Buys $112,600.00 in Stock

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) CEO James Francis Kessler acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.30 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Francis Kessler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 15th, James Francis Kessler acquired 325 shares of RB Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.78 per share, with a total value of $18,453.50.

Shares of NYSE RBA traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $56.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,707. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.72 and a 12-month high of $71.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average of $58.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of RB Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Institutional Trading of RB Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 380.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of RB Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 134.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RB Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

