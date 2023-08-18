RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) PT Raised to $22.00 at B. Riley

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised RCM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th.

RCM Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

RCM Technologies stock opened at $19.14 on Monday. RCM Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $152.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The company had revenue of $67.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.37 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 21,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,715,149 shares in the company, valued at $34,302,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael Saks sold 3,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $75,712.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,173.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 21,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,715,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,302,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,855 shares of company stock worth $1,075,999 over the last three months. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCMT. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 68.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

