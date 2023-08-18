Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Trading Down 0.7%

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.07 and last traded at $36.09. 5,634,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 5,333,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.36.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 444.7% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 728.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period.

About Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.