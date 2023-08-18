Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Alphatec (ATEC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alphatec (NASDAQ: ATEC):

8/17/2023 – Alphatec is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Alphatec had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Alphatec had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $17.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Alphatec had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Alphatec had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Alphatec had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2023 – Alphatec was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/14/2023 – Alphatec was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/6/2023 – Alphatec was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/28/2023 – Alphatec was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/26/2023 – Alphatec had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $32.00.

6/20/2023 – Alphatec was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.28. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $19.14.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 6,542 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $117,756.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,220,914 shares in the company, valued at $21,976,452. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Sponsel sold 55,577 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $898,680.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 559,840 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,612.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 6,542 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $117,756.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,220,914 shares in the company, valued at $21,976,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,721 shares of company stock worth $2,246,737. 29.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

