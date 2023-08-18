Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Shares Down 0.3%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5,668 ($71.90) and last traded at GBX 5,678 ($72.03). Approximately 583,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,318,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,696 ($72.26).
Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Down 0.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,859.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,026.15. The stock has a market cap of £40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,741.54, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.14.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 76.60 ($0.97) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,753.85%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Reckitt Benckiser Group
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.