Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKTGet Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5,668 ($71.90) and last traded at GBX 5,678 ($72.03). Approximately 583,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,318,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,696 ($72.26).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,859.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,026.15. The stock has a market cap of £40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,741.54, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 76.60 ($0.97) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,753.85%.

In related news, insider Jeff Carr sold 19,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,291 ($79.80), for a total transaction of £1,208,060.73 ($1,532,488.56). Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

