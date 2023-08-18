Register Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the quarter. Enovix accounts for about 1.1% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Register Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Enovix worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enovix by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,778 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enovix by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,461,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,058,000 after buying an additional 732,485 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Enovix by 42.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,605,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,853,000 after buying an additional 774,802 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enovix by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,068,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,738,000 after buying an additional 78,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Enovix by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,944,000 after buying an additional 79,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enovix

In other Enovix news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 36,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,746.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enovix news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 36,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,746.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $68,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,442.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen lowered Enovix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Enovix from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Enovix from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.23.

Enovix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENVX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,353,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,218,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 11.05 and a current ratio of 11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.39. Enovix Co. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Enovix had a negative net margin of 19,854.21% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. On average, analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

