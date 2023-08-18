Register Financial Advisors LLC Buys 13,707 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 45.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.0% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,677,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,438,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.29%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.