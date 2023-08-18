Register Financial Advisors LLC Buys 277,244 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) by 130.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 490,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,244 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.07% of NN worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 1,135.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,948 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NN during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,243,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in NN by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NN by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 239,510 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NN by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 86,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

In other NN news, Director Joao V. Faria bought 30,000 shares of NN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 227,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,655.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

NNBR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. 12,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a market cap of $100.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.80. NN, Inc. has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $3.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NNBR shares. Lake Street Capital raised NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NN in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision metal and plastic components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive and general industrial end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as use in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

