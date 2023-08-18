Register Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,868 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 46.7% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $6,457,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $537,000. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,615. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day moving average of $71.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

