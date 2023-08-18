Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $453,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.0 %

DIS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,105,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,804,630. The company has a market cap of $157.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $121.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.30.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

