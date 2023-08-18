Register Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,523,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $108.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,671,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,124,600. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.27.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

