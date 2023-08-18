Register Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.39. 425,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,576,223. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.42.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

