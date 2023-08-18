Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 106,737 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Register Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 64.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 106,737 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 833.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 30.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.17. 545,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218,128. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $20.59. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.26 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.36%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

