Register Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,522 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 64,686.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,712,000 after buying an additional 1,375,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $338,082,000 after buying an additional 500,361 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $79,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX traded down $2.22 on Friday, hitting $262.69. 492,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.71 and a 200-day moving average of $230.40. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Argus boosted their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.14.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

