Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.46

Shares of Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 200787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Reliq Health Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of C$91.49 million, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.79.

About Reliq Health Technologies

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops secure telemedicine and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

