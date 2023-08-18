RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

RenaissanceRe stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.85. 284,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.42. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $128.00 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.99.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 25.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 19.00%.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In related news, CEO Kevin Odonnell acquired 13,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $192.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,836,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 9.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 14,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 9.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.