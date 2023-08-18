RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.10

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 30000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

RESAAS Services Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.19.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

