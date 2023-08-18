Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Apogee Therapeutics (APGE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APGE) in the last few weeks:

8/8/2023 – Apogee Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2023 – Apogee Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2023 – Apogee Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2023 – Apogee Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2023 – Apogee Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ APGE opened at $23.60 on Friday. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.98 and a 1-year high of $23.91.

Insider Activity at Apogee Therapeutics

In related news, Director Nimish P. Shah purchased 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,750,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

