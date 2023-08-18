ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Sets New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $175.49 and last traded at $176.19, with a volume of 736018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $183.35.

Specifically, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.39, for a total transaction of $1,233,688.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,984,212.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.79, for a total transaction of $329,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,721,536.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.39, for a total value of $1,233,688.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,984,212.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,075 shares of company stock valued at $5,019,024. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.86.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.12.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 3,940.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

