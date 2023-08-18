Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 17,871 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,736,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,867,000 after purchasing an additional 750,247 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,344,000 after buying an additional 3,841,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $2,028,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,307,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,590,186. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $55.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $225.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,233. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.66.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

