Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.14. 208,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $295.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.16.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.