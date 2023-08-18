Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.94. 9,885,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,921,406. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

